Atreca (BCEL) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atreca (BCEL), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.82, close to its 52-week low of $9.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 42.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Atreca has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.67, which is a 196.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Atreca’s market cap is currently $362.3M and has a P/E ratio of -3.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.54.

Atreca, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A. Serafini, Paulette A. Dillon, Daniel Emerling, Wayne Volkmuth, Jonathan Woo, Yann Chong Tan, William H. Robinson and Lawrence J. Steinman in June 11, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood, CA.