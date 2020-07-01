Atreca (BCEL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Cowen & Co. gave Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atreca today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 48.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atreca is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.80, which is a 44.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.35 and a one-year low of $9.51. Currently, Atreca has an average volume of 188.5K.

Atreca, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A. Serafini, Paulette A. Dillon, Daniel Emerling, Wayne Volkmuth, Jonathan Woo, Yann Chong Tan, William H. Robinson and Lawrence J. Steinman in June 11, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood, CA.