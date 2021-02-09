Atreca (BCEL) Initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Atreca (BCEL) received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from Jefferies analyst Roger Song yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Song is ranked #3645 out of 7283 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atreca with a $29.33 average price target.

Based on Atreca’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.87 million.

Atreca, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A. Serafini, Paulette A. Dillon, Daniel Emerling, Wayne Volkmuth, Jonathan Woo, Yann Chong Tan, William H. Robinson and Lawrence J. Steinman in June 11, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood, CA.