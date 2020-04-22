Atreca (BCEL) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Atreca (BCEL) and a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 38.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atreca with a $27.67 average price target, which is an 88.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.36 and a one-year low of $9.52. Currently, Atreca has an average volume of 243.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCEL in relation to earlier this year.

Atreca, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A. Serafini, Paulette A. Dillon, Daniel Emerling, Wayne Volkmuth, Jonathan Woo, Yann Chong Tan, William H. Robinson and Lawrence J. Steinman in June 11, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood, CA.