Atreca (BCEL) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atreca (BCEL) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atreca has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.33, representing a 58.5% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Atreca’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.87 million.

Atreca, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A. Serafini, Paulette A. Dillon, Daniel Emerling, Wayne Volkmuth, Jonathan Woo, Yann Chong Tan, William H. Robinson and Lawrence J. Steinman in June 11, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood, CA.