Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Atossa Genetics (ATOS), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 33.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atossa Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.27 and a one-year low of $0.76. Currently, Atossa Genetics has an average volume of 460.9K.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65. The ArgusCYTE Breast Health Test offers information to help inform breast cancer treatment options and to help monitor potential recurrence. The company was founded by Steven C. Quay and Shu Chih Chen in December 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.