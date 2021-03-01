ATN International (ATNI) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on ATN International (ATNI), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 62.1% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ATN International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.00.

Based on ATN International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $124 million and GAAP net loss of $20.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $112 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.75 million.

ATN International, Inc. provides telecommunications services to rural and other under-served markets and geographies in the U.S., Bermuda and the Caribbean. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers. The International Telecom segment caters wireless voice and data service to retail and business customers in Bermuda under the One name, in Guyana under the GT&T name and in the U.S. Virgin Islands under the Viya brand name. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers. The company was founded by Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in June 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.