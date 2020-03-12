Atmos Energy (ATO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Argus Research and J.P. Morgan gave Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Buy rating on Atmos Energy today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Atmos Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.86, representing a 23.6% upside. In a report issued on March 3, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Atmos Energy’s market cap is currently $12.58B and has a P/E ratio of 23.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.05.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.