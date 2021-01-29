Atlassian (TEAM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Hold rating on Atlassian (TEAM) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $227.02, close to its 52-week high of $250.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 72.8% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Atlassian has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $249.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $250.03 and a one-year low of $110.01. Currently, Atlassian has an average volume of 1.7M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.