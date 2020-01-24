Atlassian (TEAM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Richard Davis from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atlassian (TEAM), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.8% and a 86.9% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Salesforce, and Everbridge.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlassian is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $153.86, a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $175.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $149.80 and a one-year low of $92.42. Currently, Atlassian has an average volume of 1.34M.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.