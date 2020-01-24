Atlassian (TEAM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Atlassian (TEAM), with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 71.7% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Citrix Systems, and Elastic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atlassian with a $149.25 average price target, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $175.00 price target.

Based on Atlassian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $69.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $45.19 million.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.