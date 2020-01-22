Atlassian (TEAM) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Atlassian (TEAM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 67.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Talend SA.

Atlassian has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.25, representing a 12.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Based on Atlassian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $69.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $45.19 million.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.