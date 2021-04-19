Atlassian (TEAM) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Hold rating on Atlassian (TEAM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $230.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 63.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atlassian with a $277.67 average price target, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian’s market cap is currently $58.7B and has a P/E ratio of -48.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -91.51.

Founded in 2002, Atlassian Corporation Plc is an Australian software company that develops products for software developers and project managers. Its products include JIRA, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Jira Service Deak, Jira Align, Atlassian Access, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

