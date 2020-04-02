Atlassian (TEAM) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained a Hold rating on Atlassian (TEAM) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 52.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Talend SA.

Atlassian has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.82.

Based on Atlassian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $409 million and net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $299 million and had a net profit of $45.19 million.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.