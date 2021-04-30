Atlassian (TEAM) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Robert Majek from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Atlassian (TEAM). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $228.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 58.5% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, NortonLifeLock, and Citrix Systems.

Atlassian has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $285.78, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Needham also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian’s market cap is currently $57.04B and has a P/E ratio of -49.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -92.04.

Founded in 2002, Atlassian Corporation Plc is an Australian software company that develops products for software developers and project managers. Its products include JIRA, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Jira Service Deak, Jira Align, Atlassian Access, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

