Atlas (ATCO) Initiated with a Buy at Fearnley Securities

Atlas (ATCO) received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from Fearnley Securities analyst Fearnley Fonds yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.68.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atlas with a $9.70 average price target, representing a 0.2% upside. In a report issued on September 3, BMO Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.60 and a one-year low of $5.39. Currently, Atlas has an average volume of 401.3K.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.