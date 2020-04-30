Atlantica Yield (AY) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Atlantica Yield (AY) on April 28 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlantica Yield is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

Atlantica Yield’s market cap is currently $2.48B and has a P/E ratio of 39.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.37.

Atlantica Yield Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants. The Natural Gas business offers electricity and steam from natural gas. The Electric Transmission business relates to the operation of electric transmission lines. The Water business is responsible for desalination plants related activities. The company was founded on December 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom.