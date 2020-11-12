Atlantic Power (AT) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on November 10, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Atlantic Power (AT), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 75.9% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atlantic Power with a $3.07 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.54 and a one-year low of $1.70. Currently, Atlantic Power has an average volume of 262.7K.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. It operates through the following segments: Solid Fuel, Natural Gas, Hydroelectric, and Corporate. Its projects include Allendale, Chambers, Dorchester, Grayling, Morris, North bay, Oxnard, Piedmont, Tunis, and Williams Lake. The company was founded on June 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, MA.