Atlantic Equities Believes Squarespace, Inc. Class A (SQSP) Won’t Stop Here

Squarespace, Inc. Class A (SQSP) received a Buy rating and a $70.00 price target from Atlantic Equities analyst Atlantic Equities yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.13, close to its 52-week high of $56.15.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Squarespace, Inc. Class A is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SQSP in relation to earlier this year.

Squarespace Inc is an all-in-one platform for businesses and independent creators to build an online presence, grow their brands and manage their businesses across the internet. It offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. The company primarily derives revenue from monthly and annual subscriptions. Revenue is also derived from non-subscription services including fixed fees earned on revenue share arrangements with third parties and fixed transaction fees that it earns on sales made through customers’ websites.