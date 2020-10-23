Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlantic Capital Bancshares is a Hold with an average price target of $13.00.

Based on Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23.97 million and net profit of $1.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.83 million and had a net profit of $29.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACBI in relation to earlier this year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company provides an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. The company was founded on 2006 in and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.