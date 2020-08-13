Atico Mining (ATCMF) Receives a Buy from Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Jacques Wortman maintained a Buy rating on Atico Mining (ATCMF) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.35.

Wortman has an average return of 2.1% when recommending Atico Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Wortman is ranked #6600 out of 6892 analysts.

Atico Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

Based on Atico Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.56 million and GAAP net loss of $1.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.1 million and had a net profit of $2.35 million.

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral proeperties. Its projects include El Roble mine, located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was founded on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.