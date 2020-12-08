Atico Mining (ATCMF) Gets a Buy Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Jacques Wortman maintained a Buy rating on Atico Mining (ATCMF) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.46, close to its 52-week high of $0.50.

Wortman has an average return of 32.7% when recommending Atico Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Wortman is ranked #6676 out of 7137 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atico Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.78.

The company has a one-year high of $0.50 and a one-year low of $0.11. Currently, Atico Mining has an average volume of 57K.

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral proeperties. Its projects include El Roble mine, located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was founded on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.