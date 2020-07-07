Athene Holding (ATH) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Athene Holding (ATH). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 58.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Athene Holding with a $45.67 average price target, a 43.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Based on Athene Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.05 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5 billion and had a net profit of $708 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATH in relation to earlier this year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. Its products include individual and group annuities. The company was founded by James R. Belardi and Frank L. Gills in May 2009 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.