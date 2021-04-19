Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 15, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF), with a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Whitecap Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athabasca Oil is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.31.

Based on Athabasca Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $155 million and GAAP net loss of $56.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $181 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.76 million.

Athabasca Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company which is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. Its operations are spread across the regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada. It also engages in recovering bitumen from oil sands in northeastern Alberta. The principal properties of the firm include Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta and Hangingstone asset. It generates most of its revenues from the sale of petroleum and natural gas.