Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) Received its Third Sell in a Row

After Raymond James and Scotiabank gave Athabasca Oil (Other OTC: ATHOF) a Sell rating last month, the company received another Sell, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Dennis Fong maintained a Sell rating on Athabasca Oil today and set a price target of C$0.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 39.8% success rate. Fong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as PrairieSky Royalty, Abraxas Petroleum, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athabasca Oil is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.75 and a one-year low of $0.08. Currently, Athabasca Oil has an average volume of 72.53K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Athabasca Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company which is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. Its operations are spread across the regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada. It also engages in recovering bitumen from oil sands in northeastern Alberta. The principal properties of the firm include Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta and Hangingstone asset. It generates most of its revenues from the sale of petroleum and natural gas.