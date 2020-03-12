Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) Got Some Bad News

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox downgraded Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) to Sell today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.11, close to its 52-week low of $0.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Canadian Natural.

Athabasca Oil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.58.

Athabasca Oil’s market cap is currently $77.37M and has a P/E ratio of 0.41. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.08.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs . The Thermal Oil division relates to the operating oil sands steam assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) projects and a large resource base of exploration areas in the Athabasca region of northeastern Albert. The company was founded by Ian Paul Atkinson on August 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.