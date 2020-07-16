Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox reiterated a Sell rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.14, close to its 52-week low of $0.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.1% and a 43.1% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athabasca Oil is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.10, which is a -24.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a C$0.15 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.60 and a one-year low of $0.07. Currently, Athabasca Oil has an average volume of 49.81K.

Athabasca Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company which is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. Its operations are spread across the regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada. It also engages in recovering bitumen from oil sands in northeastern Alberta. The principal properties of the firm include Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta and Hangingstone asset. It generates most of its revenues from the sale of petroleum and natural gas.