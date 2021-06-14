Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) on June 10 and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.66, close to its 52-week high of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Athabasca Oil with a $0.68 average price target.

Athabasca Oil’s market cap is currently $350.2M and has a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.78.

Athabasca Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company which is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. Its operations are spread across the regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada. It also engages in recovering bitumen from oil sands in northeastern Alberta. The principal properties of the firm include Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta and Hangingstone asset. It generates most of its revenues from the sale of petroleum and natural gas.