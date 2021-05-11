Aterian (ATER) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and BTIG gave Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to Aterian today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 77.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aterian is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.50, representing a 179.1% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aterian’s market cap is currently $421.4M and has a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATER in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. is a technology enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion, Asher Delug, and Maximus Yaney in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.