Atento (ATTO) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Atento (ATTO), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 53.0% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Atento with a $10.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.59 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Atento has an average volume of 111K.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Americas; and Brazil. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.