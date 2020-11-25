Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

In a report issued on February 14, Ladenburg Thalmann from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.07.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atea Pharmaceuticals with a $47.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AVIR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with severe viral diseases. Its programs are focused on the development of orally- administered direct acting antivirals for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital and community settings, the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis C infection, the treatment of patients with dengue, and the treatment of high-risk patients with severe respiratory syncytial virus infection. The company’s medicinal chemistry, virology, and pharmacology expertise, bolstered by its collective experience in drug development, enables it to pioneer new advancements in antiviral science.

Read More on AVIR: