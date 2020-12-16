ATB Capital Markets Upgrades HEXO (HEXO) to Hold

In a report released yesterday, AltaCorp Captial from ATB Capital Markets upgraded HEXO (HEXO) to Hold, with a price target of C$1.20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.09.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEXO is a Hold with an average price target of $0.87, a -17.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.25 price target.

HEXO’s market cap is currently $483.4M and has a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.19.

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.