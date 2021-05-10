Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.7% and a 42.0% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Assembly Biosciences, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $38.50 average price target, a 186.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.20 and a one-year low of $8.67. Currently, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 913.4K.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases. Its pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.