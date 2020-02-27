Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.58, close to its 52-week low of $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Coherus Biosciences, Unity Biotechnology, and Wave Life Sciences.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.50, which is a 437.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.93 and a one-year low of $10.18. Currently, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 594.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage company which focuses on developing novel therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. Its product candidates are biologics targeting myostatin and activin, members of the transforming growth factor-beta, protein superfamily, which play roles in the growth and maintenance of muscle and many other body tissues. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.