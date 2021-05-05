Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Mizuho Securities gave Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atara Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.60, a 200.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.20 and a one-year low of $7.83. Currently, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 895K.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases. Its pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.