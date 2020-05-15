Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Citigroup gave Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.7% and a 45.9% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Assembly Biosciences, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $33.25 average price target, representing a 250.4% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.38 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 913.5K.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases. Its pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.