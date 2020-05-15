Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Brian Anderson- May 15, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT

After Canaccord Genuity and Citigroup gave Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.7% and a 45.9% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Assembly Biosciences, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $33.25 average price target, representing a 250.4% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.38 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 913.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases. Its pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts