Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mizuho Securities and William Blair gave Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.08, close to its 52-week low of $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 43.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $56.50 average price target, representing a 361.2% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.93 and a one-year low of $10.18. Currently, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 612.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage company which focuses on developing novel therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. Its product candidates are biologics targeting myostatin and activin, members of the transforming growth factor-beta, protein superfamily, which play roles in the growth and maintenance of muscle and many other body tissues. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.