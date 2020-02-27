Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Mizuho Securities gave Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.43, close to its 52-week low of $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.50, implying a 437.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $71.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $80.01 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage company which focuses on developing novel therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. Its product candidates are biologics targeting myostatin and activin, members of the transforming growth factor-beta, protein superfamily, which play roles in the growth and maintenance of muscle and many other body tissues. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.