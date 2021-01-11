At Home Group (HOME) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Howard Kim- January 11, 2021, 11:37 AM EDT

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on At Home Group (HOME) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 78.7% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on At Home Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Based on At Home Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $470 million and net profit of $47.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $319 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

At Home Group, Inc. operates home decor superstores. Its products include accent furniture, bar stools, bedding & bath products, beds & mattresses, candles, Christmas decoration, consumables, easter decorations, floor plants & trees, food preparation items, frames, garden decor, Halloween decorations, home organization, kitchenware, lamps, mirrors, patio, pet items, pillows and cushions, pottery, rugs & mats, sculptures, silk flowers, sofas, stands, storage, tables, vases, wall art and window treatments. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

