At Home Group (HOME) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on At Home Group (HOME) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 76.7% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for At Home Group with a $20.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.92 and a one-year low of $1.20. Currently, At Home Group has an average volume of 3.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

At Home Group, Inc. operates home decor superstores. Its products include accent furniture, bar stools, bedding & bath products, beds & mattresses, candles, Christmas decoration, consumables, easter decorations, floor plants & trees, food preparation items, frames, garden decor, Halloween decorations, home organization, kitchenware, lamps, mirrors, patio, pet items, pillows and cushions, pottery, rugs & mats, sculptures, silk flowers, sofas, stands, storage, tables, vases, wall art and window treatments. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.