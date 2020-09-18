At Home Group (HOME) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on At Home Group (HOME) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 78.7% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for At Home Group with a $19.50 average price target, a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on At Home Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $515 million and net profit of $89.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $342 million and had a net profit of $10.38 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

At Home Group, Inc. operates home decor superstores. Its products include accent furniture, bar stools, bedding & bath products, beds & mattresses, candles, Christmas decoration, consumables, easter decorations, floor plants & trees, food preparation items, frames, garden decor, Halloween decorations, home organization, kitchenware, lamps, mirrors, patio, pet items, pillows and cushions, pottery, rugs & mats, sculptures, silk flowers, sofas, stands, storage, tables, vases, wall art and window treatments. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More on HOME: