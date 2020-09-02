At Home Group (HOME) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on At Home Group (HOME). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 80.6% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for At Home Group with a $10.13 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.79 and a one-year low of $1.20. Currently, At Home Group has an average volume of 3.8M.

At Home Group, Inc. operates home decor superstores. Its products include accent furniture, bar stools, bedding & bath products, beds & mattresses, candles, Christmas decoration, consumables, easter decorations, floor plants & trees, food preparation items, frames, garden decor, Halloween decorations, home organization, kitchenware, lamps, mirrors, patio, pet items, pillows and cushions, pottery, rugs & mats, sculptures, silk flowers, sofas, stands, storage, tables, vases, wall art and window treatments. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

