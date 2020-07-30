At Home Group (HOME) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Christine Brown- July 29, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on At Home Group (HOME) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.44, close to its 52-week high of $10.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 77.8% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

At Home Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.25.

The company has a one-year high of $10.55 and a one-year low of $1.20. Currently, At Home Group has an average volume of 3.66M.

At Home Group, Inc. operates home decor superstores. Its products include accent furniture, bar stools, bedding & bath products, beds & mattresses, candles, Christmas decoration, consumables, easter decorations, floor plants & trees, food preparation items, frames, garden decor, Halloween decorations, home organization, kitchenware, lamps, mirrors, patio, pet items, pillows and cushions, pottery, rugs & mats, sculptures, silk flowers, sofas, stands, storage, tables, vases, wall art and window treatments. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

