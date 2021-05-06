At Home Group (HOME) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on At Home Group (HOME) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.29, close to its 52-week high of $34.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 79.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for At Home Group with a $34.57 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

At Home Group’s market cap is currently $2.05B and has a P/E ratio of -13.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HOME in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

At Home Group, Inc. operates home decor superstores. Its products include accent furniture, bar stools, bedding & bath products, beds & mattresses, candles, Christmas decoration, consumables, easter decorations, floor plants & trees, food preparation items, frames, garden decor, Halloween decorations, home organization, kitchenware, lamps, mirrors, patio, pet items, pillows and cushions, pottery, rugs & mats, sculptures, silk flowers, sofas, stands, storage, tables, vases, wall art and window treatments. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More on HOME: