At Home Group (HOME) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on At Home Group (HOME) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.58, close to its 52-week low of $4.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 71.8% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

At Home Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.32.

The company has a one-year high of $25.00 and a one-year low of $4.58. Currently, At Home Group has an average volume of 1.87M.

