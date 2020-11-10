Asure (ASUR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Christine Brown- November 10, 2020, 5:25 AM EDT

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Asure (ASUR) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 75.9% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Asure with a $10.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Asure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.12 million and GAAP net loss of $3.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.97 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce management software solutions and services. It offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions under the AsureSpace and AsureForce brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts