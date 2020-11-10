Asure (ASUR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Asure (ASUR) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 75.9% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Asure with a $10.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Asure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.12 million and GAAP net loss of $3.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.97 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce management software solutions and services. It offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions under the AsureSpace and AsureForce brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.