Asure (ASUR) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy rating on Asure (ASUR) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 51.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Asure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, which is a 77.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Asure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $41.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASUR in relation to earlier this year.

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce management software solutions and services. It offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions under the AsureSpace and AsureForce brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.