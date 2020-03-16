Asure (ASUR) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Howard Kim- March 16, 2020, 9:31 AM EDT

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Asure (ASUR), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.5% and a 35.9% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Asure with a $11.50 average price target, representing an 114.2% upside. In a report issued on March 13, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.25 and a one-year low of $5.11. Currently, Asure has an average volume of 108.1K.

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce management software solutions and services. It offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions under the AsureSpace and AsureForce brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

