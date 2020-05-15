Asure (ASUR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Craig-Hallum and Needham gave Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Asure today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.0% and a 33.5% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Asure with a $9.33 average price target, a 51.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Asure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.95 million and GAAP net loss of $1.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce management software solutions and services. It offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions under the AsureSpace and AsureForce brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.