Asure (ASUR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Catie Powers- May 15, 2020, 9:23 AM EDT

After Craig-Hallum and Needham gave Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Asure today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.0% and a 33.5% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Asure with a $9.33 average price target, a 51.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Asure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.95 million and GAAP net loss of $1.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce management software solutions and services. It offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions under the AsureSpace and AsureForce brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

