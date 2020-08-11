Asure (ASUR) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Asure (ASUR), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 53.6% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Asure with a $10.50 average price target, representing a 35.1% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.42 and a one-year low of $4.30. Currently, Asure has an average volume of 208.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ASUR in relation to earlier this year.

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce management software solutions and services. It offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions under the AsureSpace and AsureForce brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.